Join Us for the Medical School Student Panel and MCAT Peer Advice Panel

The Health Professions and STEM team is excited to welcome a panel of current UVM medical school students (and Midd Alumni) back to campus. Come hear about the application process from students who just went through the cycle. We will ask them to share what life is like in medical school; the stresses, rewards and challenges. We will hear their thoughts on whether they felt prepared both academically and emotionally for the rigors of medical school, and what they wish they had known as a Junior or Senior at Middlebury. There will be ample time to ask the panelists about the application and interview processes, and find out what they wish they had known before applying to medical school.



Following the alumni panel, you’ll also hear from a group of your peers who took the MCATs this past summer. The Pre-Health Society will ask them to share their study schedules, what materials they found useful, what tricks and tips they found to be helpful, and test-day strategies.



What a great opportunity to hear about the application process from those who have just gone through it!

WHEN: Tuesday, January 7, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 PM

WHERE: Coltrane Lounge