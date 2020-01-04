Interested in Research? Apply to these New Handshake Postings from Platelet BioGenesis

Platelet BioGenesis is a venture-backed biotech startup that was spun out of Harvard Medical School with the goal of producing donor-independent human platelets. We are a highly driven and ambitious company that values openness, transparency, intellectual honesty, and collaboration in our endeavor to transform platelet and derived therapeutics.
Research Associate, Stem Cell Team – Expires February 10, 2020
The Opportunity
We have developed a cGMP-compliant cell culture platform to make human pluripotent stem cell-derived platelets. We are now scaling up platelet production to enable first-in-human clinical trials and are further leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. We are currently recruiting for a motivated junior level scientist to join our Stem Cell team to support, develop, and improve our stem cell differentiation processes.
Who We Are Seeking
We are looking for a driven independent thinker with a monster work ethic who shares our long‐term vision for developing a source of donor-independent human platelets, and leveraging Mother Nature’s drug delivery system to cure diseases. Initiative, creative problem solving, and effective teamwork skills are priorities!
What you’ll be doing:
- Perform maintenance and differentiation cultures of human induced pluripotent stem cells, hematopoietic progenitors and megakaryocytes
- Perform routine cellular and molecular biology procedures including but not limited to flow cytometry and microscopy
- Keep accurate and detailed records of experiments and results
- Perform data analysis using software including but not limited to Flowjo, Excel, GraphPad Prism, and PowerPoint
- Independently plan and execute experiments, with direction from senior scientific staff
- Organize an effective working schedule and prioritize tasks appropriately
- Perform lab maintenance duties, including media preparation and maintaining stocks
- Must have scheduling flexibility to enable weekend and holiday work rotations
What you’ll bring to the team:
- Authorized to work in the U.S. – Required.
- BS, MS or equivalent in biological sciences or related field
- Relevant laboratory experience in academic and/or industry settings, including mammalian cell culture, flow cytometry, microscopy. Stem cell experience is strongly preferred but not required.
- Ability to effectively work in a dynamic, cross-functional environment
- Proven ability to analyze, interpret, and document experimental data
- Highly motivated, comfortable at multitasking, able to problem solve on the fly
- Strong organizational, communication, and teamwork skills
Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – Molecular and Cellular Biology – Expires February 10, 2020
The Opportunity
We generate functional platelets from human induced pluripotent stem cell cultures. We are now scaling platelet production for human clinical trials and leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. The successful Research Associate / Senior Research Associate will join the Designer Platelet team to provide molecule and cell biology support to cell-mediated targeted drug delivery programs.
What you’ll be doing:
- Conduct molecular biology experiments including cloning, lentivirus production, CRISPR editing, RT-qPCR, and DNA and RNA analysis.
- Conduct cellular biology techniques including cell culture of mammalian cell lines, Western blotting, ELISA and immunostaining.
- Collaborate internally with team scientists in development of functional assays using various techniques including microfluidics, cell-based assays and imaging.
What you’ll bring to the team:
- Authorization to work in the U.S. required.
- BS/MS in molecule biology, cell biology, or immunology.
- 2-5 years industry experience.
- Standard molecule and cell biology techniques (cloning, CRISPR editing, RT-qPCR, Western blotting, cell culture.)
- Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a highly collaborative setting
- Strong scientific background with abilities to multi-task and work independently with high attention to detail
- Experience in hematology and/or platelet biology is a plus.
Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – In Vivo Pharmacology – Expires February 10, 2020
The Opportunity
We generate functional platelets from human induced pluripotent stem cell cultures. We are now scaling platelet production for human clinical trials and leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. The successful Research Associate / Senior Research Associate will join the designer platelet team to provide support for in vivo pe-clinical studies on cell-mediated targeted drug delivery.
What you’ll be doing:
- Perform rodent in vivo studies to advance our research and development programs.
- Conduct dosing (iv, ip, sc), blood sampling, tissue harvesting.
- Coordinate sample storage and analysis.
- Perform sample analysis using standard cell, molecular and biochemical assays (flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, ELISA, western blot, microscopy).
- Demonstrate understanding and application of relevant scientific literature to the design of experimental protocols.
- Comply with standard laboratory practices and company policies.
- Present results of experiments and findings in multidisciplinary team meetings.
What you’ll bring to the team:
- Authorized to work in the U.S. required.
- BS/MS in pharmacology, biology, molecular biology, cell biology or immunology.
- 2-5 years industry experience preferable.
- Demonstrated experience in various methods of dosing, blood collection, anaesthesia, tissue harvesting and in vitro sample processing required.
- Hands-on experience in flow cytometry and fluorescence microscopy.
- Ability to create and interpret scientific documents including study protocols, SOPs, and regulatory guidelines
- Critical thinker with excellent problem‐solving skills with the ability to design experiments and interpret data.
- Excellent and effective oral and written communication skills.
- Outstanding organization, interpersonal skills and established collaborative working habits.