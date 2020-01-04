Interested in Research? Apply to these New Handshake Postings from Platelet BioGenesis

Platelet BioGenesis is a venture-backed biotech startup that was spun out of Harvard Medical School with the goal of producing donor-independent human platelets. We are a highly driven and ambitious company that values openness, transparency, intellectual honesty, and collaboration in our endeavor to transform platelet and derived therapeutics.

Research Associate, Stem Cell Team – Expires February 10, 2020

The Opportunity

We have developed a cGMP-compliant cell culture platform to make human pluripotent stem cell-derived platelets. We are now scaling up platelet production to enable first-in-human clinical trials and are further leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. We are currently recruiting for a motivated junior level scientist to join our Stem Cell team to support, develop, and improve our stem cell differentiation processes.

Who We Are Seeking

We are looking for a driven independent thinker with a monster work ethic who shares our long‐term vision for developing a source of donor-independent human platelets, and leveraging Mother Nature’s drug delivery system to cure diseases. Initiative, creative problem solving, and effective teamwork skills are priorities!



What you’ll be doing:

Perform maintenance and differentiation cultures of human induced pluripotent stem cells, hematopoietic progenitors and megakaryocytes

Perform routine cellular and molecular biology procedures including but not limited to flow cytometry and microscopy

Keep accurate and detailed records of experiments and results

Perform data analysis using software including but not limited to Flowjo, Excel, GraphPad Prism, and PowerPoint

Independently plan and execute experiments, with direction from senior scientific staff

Organize an effective working schedule and prioritize tasks appropriately

Perform lab maintenance duties, including media preparation and maintaining stocks

Must have scheduling flexibility to enable weekend and holiday work rotations

What you’ll bring to the team:

Authorized to work in the U.S. – Required.

BS, MS or equivalent in biological sciences or related field

Relevant laboratory experience in academic and/or industry settings, including mammalian cell culture, flow cytometry, microscopy. Stem cell experience is strongly preferred but not required.

Ability to effectively work in a dynamic, cross-functional environment

Proven ability to analyze, interpret, and document experimental data

Highly motivated, comfortable at multitasking, able to problem solve on the fly

Strong organizational, communication, and teamwork skills

Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – Molecular and Cellular Biology – Expires February 10, 2020

The Opportunity

We generate functional platelets from human induced pluripotent stem cell cultures. We are now scaling platelet production for human clinical trials and leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. The successful Research Associate / Senior Research Associate will join the Designer Platelet team to provide molecule and cell biology support to cell-mediated targeted drug delivery programs.

What you’ll be doing:

Conduct molecular biology experiments including cloning, lentivirus production, CRISPR editing, RT-qPCR, and DNA and RNA analysis.

Conduct cellular biology techniques including cell culture of mammalian cell lines, Western blotting, ELISA and immunostaining.

Collaborate internally with team scientists in development of functional assays using various techniques including microfluidics, cell-based assays and imaging.

What you’ll bring to the team:

Authorization to work in the U.S. required.

BS/MS in molecule biology, cell biology, or immunology.

2-5 years industry experience.

Standard molecule and cell biology techniques (cloning, CRISPR editing, RT-qPCR, Western blotting, cell culture.)

Excellent communication skills and the ability to work in a highly collaborative setting

Strong scientific background with abilities to multi-task and work independently with high attention to detail

Experience in hematology and/or platelet biology is a plus.

Research Associate/ Senior Research Associate – In Vivo Pharmacology – Expires February 10, 2020

The Opportunity

We generate functional platelets from human induced pluripotent stem cell cultures. We are now scaling platelet production for human clinical trials and leveraging our platelet platform for cell-based drug delivery. The successful Research Associate / Senior Research Associate will join the designer platelet team to provide support for in vivo pe-clinical studies on cell-mediated targeted drug delivery.

What you’ll be doing:

Perform rodent in vivo studies to advance our research and development programs.

Conduct dosing (iv, ip, sc), blood sampling, tissue harvesting.

Coordinate sample storage and analysis.

Perform sample analysis using standard cell, molecular and biochemical assays (flow cytometry, immunohistochemistry, ELISA, western blot, microscopy).

Demonstrate understanding and application of relevant scientific literature to the design of experimental protocols.

Comply with standard laboratory practices and company policies.

Present results of experiments and findings in multidisciplinary team meetings.

What you’ll bring to the team: