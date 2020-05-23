HP Jobs for 2020 Grads

Research Assistant Behavioral Cancer Research, Georgetown University-Cancer Prevention and Control Program, Washington, DC

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

The Cancer Prevention and Control Program at the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center of Georgetown University has an opening for multiple full-time research assistants. The research assistants will work on a team conducting NIH-funded studies focused on behavioral aspects of cancer genetic testing for men and women who are at high risk for cancer. Responsibilities include data management, conducting interviews with study participants, participating in the development of study interventions, and general study management. There will be opportunities for data analysis and collaborating on abstracts and manuscripts.

Research Data Specialist-Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Hematologic Malignancies, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

The Research Data Specialist will support the Leukemia clinical research program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, under the auspices of the Principal Investigator, Dr. Coleman Lindsley, in the areas of data collection, computing, and database organization. These job duties will be primarily related to capturing clinical, genomic, and pathologic information on patients with hematologic abnormalities, including patients with acute leukemia and other blood cancers.

Clinical Research Coordinator Breast Oncology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Cambridge, MA

Opportunity expires June 5, 2020

The Clinical Research Associate/Clinical Research Coordinator II works independently under general supervision to enroll eligible patients to clinical protocols and manage all aspects of data collection and submission for multiple cancer studies. The CRA/CRC II may require clinical skills such as phlebotomy, EKG, vital signs and laboratory responsibilities of blood, tissue and urine procurement, processing and shipping.

Community Health Project Fellow, Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, Bennington, VT

Opportunity expires June 10, 2020

Come enjoy the idyllic mountains of southwestern Vermont while making an impact. Join the fight against the opioid epidemic by designing and implementing projects that address opioid use and its causes within the community. Gain healthcare experience and collaborate with a vibrant and energetic group of nonprofit partners while building your portfolio.

Utilize your unique skillset to design projects that prevent youth substance abuse, minimize overdose deaths, and support individuals in recovery from substance use disorder. This year-long position provides unique professional development opportunities and improvements to your résumé while also creating sustainable tools to address substance use in Bennington County.

Lab Technician, Baylor College of Medicine, Houston, TX

Opportunity expires June 10, 2020

The Jiang Lab at Baylor College of Medicine and Neurological Res Inst at Texas Children’s Hospital is looking for a full-time lab technician who orders and maintains laboratory supplies and equipment; maintains mouse colonies, genotyping, PCR, preparing for single cell RNA-sequencing; performs basic immunostaining and other histological staining; collects, compiles, and analyzes data; and documents the results of experiments.

Immunotherapy Research Technician, School of Medicine-Washington University in St. Louis, St. Louis, Missouri

Opportunity expires June 11, 2020

Our ultimate goal is to develop new cures for cancer patients by modifying immune cells. CAR T-cell therapy has dramatically improved the long term survival of relapsed/refractory leukemia patients, demonstrating that we can achieve new levels of cure for aggressive and otherwise terminal cancers using this strategy. We are specifically working to extend this technology to a wider range of cancers. The laboratory focuses on designing and cloning novel CARs, introducing them into T cells and other immune cells, and testing their efficacy against solid tumors (currently pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, glioblastoma, and prostrate cancer).

Since the CAR T cell field is quickly expanding and is very competitive, we are seeking highly motivated individuals who are passionate and dedicated to developing these new cancer technologies. The position entails working with a small and dedicated group in the fields of immunology and cancer biology. The successful candidate will have relevant educational and practical experience in the laboratory, preferably with immunology, cell culture, or molecular biology experience.

Lab Research Assistant, Stanford School of Medicine, Stanford, CA

Opportunity expires June 15, 2020

The Yoon Lab in the Stanford University Department of Psychiatry and the Palo Alto VA is seeking applicants for a full-time research assistant. The main focus of the lab is the investigation of the brain mechanisms involved in psychosis and schizophrenia. We are currently conducting a variety of neuroimaging, rTMS, and behavioral studies.

The ideal candidate will have both strong interpersonal and technical skills in order to fulfill the diverse roles required by this position. S/he will be involved in all aspects of operations, including: subject recruitment, scheduling, and coordination; maintaining clinical and experimental data and paperwork; conducting neuroimaging experiments, neuroimaging processing and analysis. Experience with neuroimaging and computer programming in Matlab or related platforms, as well as conducting human research, will be very helpful. This position would be ideal for individuals who will be applying for medical school or graduate studies in neuroscience or cognitive psychology.

Clinical Research Assistant-Cancer Genomics & Health Disparities, City of Hope, Duarte, CA

Opportunity expires June 15, 2020

City of Hope, an innovative biomedical research, treatment, and educational institution with over 6,000 employees, is dedicated to the prevention and cure of cancer and other life-threatening diseases and guided by a compassionate, patient-centered philosophy.

The Departments of Population Sciences and Surgery at the City of Hope National Medical Center invites applications for a Clinical Research Assistant with interest in cancer genomics, lung cancer, public health, patient literacy and education, and improving accessibility of care through health-related technology. The Clinical Research Assistant will join a research team that investigates the role of cancer genomics and health disparities outcomes, as well as health-related technology in improving accessibility of cancer genomics information, identifying lung cancer risk factors using a prospective cohort of patients, and integrating technology to improve health literacy.

Research Assistant II BWH Cardiac Surgery, Brigham Health, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires June 30, 2020

Working independently and under very general supervision from a manager or Principal investigator, provides support to clinical research studies. May be responsible for the following activities: making independent judgment of suitability of potential participants for clinical trials, developing and implementing patient recruitment strategies, recommending changes to protocols, and overseeing the work of more entry level staff.

Laboratory Technician III-Microbiology, The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth, Lebanon, NH

Opportunity expires June 30, 2020

Serve as an integral member of the Obar Lab research team exploring immunity following respiratory infection with fungal pathogens through completion of project(s) objectives, facilitate project planning, execution of experiments individually or in collaboration with other team members, communicate project status to PI and other laboratory team member using both oral presentations and written report, maintain laboratory supplies, and work effectively toward problem resolution.

Research Assistant in Digital Mental Health/Data Science, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires August 8, 2020

Our group has several focuses including 1) investigating smartphone based digital phenotyping to predict relapse in mental health and 2) developing digital health tools for college mental health. Our goal is to understand how digital signals generated by everyday use of smartphones may be associated with symptomatology and to improve the quality and accessibility of treatment for mental illness through education, research, and innovation in digital psychiatry. We also seek to design mental health interventions offered via digital health. A working knowledge of statistics and computer science is necessary as is programming in R or Python. Opportunities are also available for the research assistant to be involved in supervised clinical and neurocognitive assessments.

Research Assistant II-BWH Center for Surgery and Public Health, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires August 13, 2020

The RA II will primarily be involved in a study we are conducting that uses case studies at different healthcare systems across the US as a part of a NIH-funded study focused on advanced care planning (ACP) discussions between patients and their doctors. ACP refers to discussions around patient values and preferences for their care as they become seriously ill, including end of life discussions. This study uses both quantitative and qualitative methods, including quantitative data analysis of Medicare claims data ad qualitative data collection through interviews, case studies, and focus groups. The RA will be involved with other studies or projects as they arise.

Research Assistant, Meyers Primary Care Institute, Worcester, MA

Opportunity expires August 31, 2020

The Institute is seeking a full time Research Assistant to provide support for ongoing research studies in the areas of epidemiology, health services, health communication, geriatrics, and other areas. The Research Assistant will also provide support for educational initiatives.