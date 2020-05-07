HOT Research Assistant Positions

Research Assistant (Vascular Cell Biology), Joslin Diabetes Center, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 15, 2020

The Schaffer lab studies diabetes and its cardiovascular complications. We are using genetic, biochemical, cell biological, and physiological approaches to elucidate mechanisms through which abnormally high levels of metabolites cause cell dysfunction and cell death. Current areas of focus include non-canonical functions of small nucleolar RNAs (snoRNAs), regulated RNA degradation, and translational regulation in response to metabolic stress. Our goal is to discover fundamental mechanisms of metabolic stress responses and to translate our findings in ways that inform development of approaches to improve the lives of patients with metabolic diseases.

An opening is available for a graduate with an interest in basic and translational studies with high relevance to important human diseases. The position will afford the opportunity to learn a broad range of techniques and gain first-hand experience in design, execution, and interpretation of experiments.

Research Assistant I Ortho Trauma, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 19, 2020

The Harvard Orthopedic Trauma Initiative is one of the most successful fully-integrated cross-campus clinical programs. The Initiative has a very robust clinical research patient-reported outcomes programs that have grown substantially during the last five years.

The Research Assistant I position offers exposure to clinical, operative, and academic aspects of Orthopedic Trauma Surgery. This position offers terrific opportunities to both work with expert Orthopedic Trauma surgeons and contribute to cutting-edge innovations.

Working independently and under general supervision from the Senior Project Manager and/or Principal Investigator, the Research Assistant I will provide support to clinical research studies and outcomes data collection. He/She may be responsible for the following activities: gathering data from the clinical record; recruiting and enrolling subjects into clinical protocols; developing and implementing patient recruitment strategies; and recommending changes to protocols.

Research Assistant- Newborn Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 27, 2020

Working independently, under the general supervision of Principal Investigator(s), provides support to clinical research studies. The position may include being responsible for the following activities: making independent judgment of suitability of potential research participants, developing and implementing patient recruitment strategies, recommending changes to protocols, and undertaking data collection and analysis.

Dermatology Clinical Assistant, Seacoast Dermatology, PLLC, Portsmouth, NH

Opportunity expires May 29, 2020

Opportunity to apply for our Clinical Assistant Gap Program. Become certified as a dermatology clinical assistant and work with several well-known, personable, and experienced dermatologists and advanced practitioners. You will learn all aspects of patient care and become a key member of the provider’s day-to-day team. This includes scheduling, scribing, managing clinic flow, assisting with dermatology procedures, counseling patients, and all patient care follow-up.

Clinical Assistants also have the opportunity to assist with literature research, writing, and clinical photography for the original articles or international best-selling dermatology textbooks published in our practice. There may also be an opportunity assist in surgery and the Mohs surgery lab processing tissue.

This program is ideal for candidates with an undergraduate degree and interest in the sciences/healthcare who have already applied or plan to apply to medical school or PA/NP programs. It is also an excellent opportunity for someone wishing to learn the business side of a medical practice.

Clinical Research Assistant I in the Department of Otolaryngology and Communication Enhancement, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

This research assistant position offers an incredible opportunity to build research project management skills that will benefit any future career path. The research assistant will work closely with two pediatric otolaryngologists. The research focuses on pediatric otolaryngology, with a focus on airway disorders, rhinology, and head and neck cancers. This position offers tremendous education on the research process, database creation and management, statistics and manuscript writing. This role offers the opportunities to collaborate with a diverse group of clinical professionals and to attend medical conferences within the department and nationally.

Research Data Specialist, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

The Research Data Specialist will support the Leukemia clinical research program at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, under the auspices of the Principal Investigator, Dr. Coleman Lindsley, in the areas of data collection, computing, and database organization. These job duties will be primarily related to capturing clinical, genomic, and pathologic information on patients with hematologic abnormalities, including patients with acute leukemia and other blood cancers. Duties may include but are not limited to: interview/discussions with clinicians and scientists in order to develop and refine database architecture; examination, synthesis, and evaluation of medical records; the abstraction and recording of pertinent medical information; and the monitoring of patient status. The Research Data Specialist will be responsible for the collection, management, and quality assurance review of patient clinical and research data. The Research Data Specialist may work as a content expert by helping clinical and translational researchers develop data requests, and enhance database functionality.

AmeriCorps Health Fellows, Lifelong Medical Care

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

LifeLong Medical Care’s AmeriCorps Health Fellows program is a community service and professional development opportunity wrapped into one. This experience enables individuals to increase the number of medically underserved individuals have access and utilize preventative/primary care services while getting the skills they need to pursue a career in the health care field.

Research Assistant in Neuroscience Lab, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Opportunity expires May 31, 2020

We are looking for a highly motivated individual to work as research technician in a neuroscience lab at UT Southwestern in Dallas, Texas. This position is ideal for you if you would like to gain primary research experience in order to move on to PhD and/or MD programs in biomedical fields.

Our lab focuses on understanding how neural circuits in the brain mediate behavior. We are particularly interested in answering questions such as how learning occurs and how motivation influences behavior. We employ a multidisciplinary approach that includes neural recordings, optogenetic manipulations, molecular genetics, and computational modeling, and use Drosophilia as a model. Your responsibilities include assisting with experiments and maintaining common lab functions.

Research Assistant-Epidemiology Team, Fenway Health, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires June 18, 2020

Under the supervision of the Investigator and Project Director, the Research Assistant assists with the development and implementation of a randomized control trial to test an HIV prevention intervention targeting HIV uninfected men who have sex with men (MSM) who abuse stimulants.

Opportunity expires June 30, 2020

Exciting opportunity at Boston Children’s Hospital in a cutting edge developmental neuroscience laboratory using emerging techniques in single cell sequencing (scRNA-seq, scATAC-seq, spatial transcriptomics, multi-modal sequencing) to understand the molecular mechanisms of motor neuron diseases, including congenital disorders of eye movement.

The primary focus of this position is the computational analysis and integration of single cell transcriptomic, genomic, and epigenomic data generated in the laboratory of Dr. Elizabeth Engle. This computational position will also provide the opportunity to translate in silico findings to the bench in order to understand the fundamental biology of neuronal development and disease.

Research Assistant, New York Blood Center, New York, NY

Opportunity expires July 31, 2020

We are currently seeking candidates to investigate mechanisms of iron-altered hematopoiesis within the Iron Research Program of the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, the research brand of the New York Blood Center. In particular, candidates will study the impact of iron overload and deficiency on the pathogenesis of human hematological diseases. The candidate will perform cutting-edge research that integrates human biology and hematology with novel therapies using innovative technologies and approaches including classic molecular, cellular, and biochemical techniques, as well as modern imaging techniques, sequencing and single cell analysis techniques, bioinformatics, and preclinical in vitro and vivo models.