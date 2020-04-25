Health & Medicine Podcasts to Listen To

Perhaps you’re curious to know more about the coronavirus, or you want the inside scoop on what med school is really like. You might be looking to understand the most recent innovations in healthcare. These medicine-related podcasts range from humorous to helpful, introducing you to relevant and important aspects of the industry. You can listen to them on podcast streaming platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.

Ted Talks Health

From way-new medical breakthroughs to smart daily health habits, doctors and researchers share their discoveries about medicine and well-being onstage at the TED conference, TEDx events, and partner events around the world.

The Short Coat Podcast

What no one tells you about medical school is just how remarkable it really is. Thanks to the medical students at the University of Iowa med school, and their co-host Dave Etler, you have a window into what *really* happens here at the margins of medicine, and we’re here for you every week. Our goal: honest and fun discussions about the things you need to know about being a med student, medicine, and medical education.

NPR Coronavirus Daily

A daily news podcast about the coronavirus pandemic, covering all dimensions of the story from science to economics and politics as well as society and culture. Hosted by Kelly McEvers from Embedded.

The Premed Years

If you’re struggling on your premed journey, trying to figure out the best way to study for the MCAT, or trying to understand how to best apply to medical school, the award-nominated podcast, The Premed Years, has you covered. From interviews with Admissions Committee members and directors to inspirational stories from those who have gone before you, The Premed Years is like having a premed advisor in your pocket.

This Won’t Hurt a Bit

The medical podcast for your cortex and funny bone. Dr. Mel Herbert, Dr. Jess Mason, and the FOOLYBOO team bring you a Medicine, Science, History, and Humor Podcast that won’t hurt a bit.

2 Docs Talk

Join cohosts Kendall Britt, MD, and Amy Rogers, MD, for a 15 minute check-up on current issues in medicine and health policy. The doctors examine current medical concerns in light of the best available medical evidence and the policy issues of the day with a focus on their impact of the doctor patient relationship.

Bedside Rounds

Bedside Rounds is a storytelling podcast about medical history and medicine’s intersections with society and culture. Host Adam Rodman seeks to tell a few of these weird, wonderful, and intensely human stories that have made modern medicine.

The WoMed

Join The WoMed where host Danielle Maltby chats all things Women in Medicine. This nursing vet brings humor, reality, and a serious passion for what she does to discussions on self-care, mental health, emerging healthcare trends, education, and so much more. Nothing is off limits so come prepared to laugh, (maybe cry), and definitely listen in on meaningful conversations Dani has with some of the industry’s biggest experts and thought-leaders. This is a space to discuss, debate, and celebrate all things Women in Medicine.

This Podcast Will Kill You

This podcast might not actually kill you, but it covers so many things that can. Each episode tackles a different disease, from its history to its biology and, finally, how scared you need to be. Ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke make infectious diseases acceptable fodder for dinner party conversation and provide the perfect cocktail recipe to match.