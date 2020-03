Conversation with Eileen Whalen, MHA, RN

Monday, March 9th, 8:00-8:45pm MBH 430

Join Women in Health Sciences in a casual conversation with Eileen Whalen, MHA, RN. She recently retired as President & COO at the University of Vermont Medical (UVM) Center and worked in health care for 35 years. We’ll discuss her career path, leadership positions, and numerous accomplishments. Come with questions! This event is open to students of all genders and backgrounds.