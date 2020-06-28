Expiring Health Professions Jobs

Opportunity Expires June 30, 2020

Provides assistance on clinical research studies as per study guidelines and protocols. Recruits and evaluates potential study subjects. Per protocol instruction, conducts telephone interviews or schedules patient for study visit and screening. May be required to perform clinical tests such as phlebotomy, EKGs, etc. Interacts with subjects with regard to study, including subject education, procedural instruction, follow-up. May serve as a liaison between subject and project manager. Responsible for collecting data and maintaining patient information database for study. May be required to input data, do minimum analysis and run various reports. Maintains subjects records as part of record keeping function. Responsible for mailing various study information or packets to study subjects. Answers any phone calls and inquiries regarding study protocol. Refers participants when appropriate to project manager or clinical staff. Assists with regulatory documentation as directed by project manager. Monitors and sets up any needed equipment. Maintains inventory and orders supplies when necessary. All other duties, as assigned.

Opportunity Expires June 30, 2020

Genetic Counselors provide professional genetic counseling, education, and emotional support to patients and/or families, particularly those who have a familial history of birth defects or genetic disorders, or who may be at risk for a variety of inherited conditions to help them understand and adapt to the medical, psychosocial, and familial implications of genetic contributions to disease. Genetic Counselors are responsible for analyzing and interpreting family medical histories and genetic test results to assess the chance of disease occurrence or recurrence; facilitating the understanding of a genetic diagnosis; providing education about inheritance, testing, management, prevention, resources, and research; making referrals for social services for families who have members with birth defects or genetic disorders, or who may be at risk for a variety of inherited conditions; and counseling to promote informed choices and adaptation to the risk or condition. Genetic Counselors also provide teaching and consultative services to other professionals and health care students.

Research Assistant II / BWH Cardiac Surgery, Brigham Health, Boston, MA

Opportunity Expires June 30, 2020

Working very independently and under very general supervision from a manager or Principal Investigator, provides support to clinical research studies. May be responsible for the following activities: making independent judgment of suitability of potential participants for clinical trials, developing and implementing patient recruitment strategies, recommending changes to protocols, and overseeing the work of more entry level staff.

Research Assistant Position, New York Blood Center, New York City, NY

Opportunity Expires July 31, 2020

We are currently seeking candidates to investigate mechanisms of iron-altered hematopoiesis within the Iron Research Program of the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, the research branch of the New York Blood Center. In particular, candidates will study the impact of iron overload and deficiency on the pathogenesis of human hematological diseases. The candidate will perform cutting-edge research that integrates human biology and hematology with novel therapies using innovative technologies and approaches including classic molecular, cellular, and biochemical techniques, as well as modern imaging techniques, sequencing and single cell analysis techniques, bioinformatics, and preclinical in vitro and in vivo models.

Research Assistant in Neuroscience Lab, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX

Opportunity Expires July 31, 2020

Our lab focuses on understanding how neural circuits in the brain mediate behavior (https://www.utsouthwestern.edu/labs/hattori/). We are particularly interested in answering questions such as how learning occurs and how motivation influences behavior. We employ a multidisciplinary approach that includes neural recordings, optogenetic manipulations, molecular genetics, and computational modeling, and use Drosophila as a model. Your responsibilities include assisting with experiments and maintaining common lab functions.