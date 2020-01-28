Don’t Wait! This Summer Research Internship Expires Soon

A limited number of stipends for the 2020 Summer Internship Program on Infectious Diseases in the Immunocompromised Host are available to currently enrolled undergraduate and first-year medical students interested in infectious diseases within immunocompromised populations. The Infectious Disease Sciences Program of Fred Hutch is committed to investing in the future of infectious disease research and patient care.

This 8-10 week summer program provides specialized clinical research opportunities, including the opportunity to work closely with faculty mentors.

The qualified candidate must be 18 years or older, either a currently enrolled undergraduate or first-year medical student with a demonstrated interest in infectious diseases, biomedical sciences, or related area. Candidates must be willing to arrange for a time to attend the program, within the timeline of June 22, 2020 – August 28, 2020.

The program’s weekly schedule ranges from 32 – 40 hours, depending on the individual needs of the applicant and their assigned mentor.

Learn more and apply on Handshake – Application deadline is February 8, 2020