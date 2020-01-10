Don’t Wait – These Summer Research Internships Expire This Week

Learn more and apply on Handshake!

Regenerative Medicine Summer Internship with SENS Research Foundation

The SRF Summer Scholars Program offers undergraduate students the opportunity to conduct biomedical research to combat diseases of aging, such as cancer, atherosclerosis, and Parkinson’s Disease. Under the guidance of a scientific mentor, each Summer Scholar is responsible for his or her own research project in such areas as genetic engineering and stem cell research. The Program emphasizes both laboratory and communication skills training to develop well-rounded future scientists, healthcare professionals, and policy makers.

The Summer Scholars Program sets itself apart from many other internship programs with its focus on the development of scientific communication skills in addition to enhancing laboratory and critical thinking skills. Throughout the summer, students participating in the program are guided through intensive writing assignments that simulate documents scientists are often asked to produce, such as grant proposals, abstracts, and PPT presentations. The communication training culminates in a student symposium after the internship, where Summer Scholars present the results of their work.

Program Learning Objectives include: Plan and execute an independent research project. Learn new technical skills. Learn how to explain scientific concepts to a non-scientific audience. Learn how to write a simple grant proposal. Present results at a student symposium.



Quantitative Sciences Undergraduate Research Experience with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The QSURE program is an NCI funded internship (R25 CA214255), designed to provide a hands-on research experience to undergraduates with an aptitude for and interest in quantitative sciences in cancer. Students will participate in an individual research project and receive exposure to methods in biostatistics, epidemiology and health outcomes research. Through the program, students will advance their quantitative skills and knowledge, as well as their understanding of options for graduate study and careers in these areas. Student research projects will be individualized and will address topics such as survival analysis, prediction modeling, cancer epidemiology, genetics and genomics, quality measurement, and disparities in cancer care and outcomes.

Candidates must have completed at least one academic year of college, one college level statistics course (AP statistics does not count), and must also be enrolled as full-time undergraduate student. Competitive applicants must have a keen interest in cancer and population health, demonstrated aptitude in data analysis, and excellent oral and written communication skills. The program provides a modest stipend for the 10-week summer internship at the Department of Epidemiology and Biostatistics, located in midtown Manhattan. Students are responsible for their own housing, but QSURE will provide a nominal reimbursement for housing expenses. Applicants must also be authorized to work in the US.

For details and application, visit www.mskcc.org/qsure

Email: bstQSURE@mskcc.org

Deadline for Applying: January 17th at 5pm EST

Internship duration: June 1 to August 7, 2020