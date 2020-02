Join Women in Health Sciences in a casual conversation with cardiologist, Dr. Gavin Noble. We’ll discuss his career path, specialty, and how he works with nurses, PAs, and other healthcare professionals in his day to day work. Come with questions! This event is open to students of all genders and backgrounds.

Monday, February 24 at 8:00 p.m. in Coltrane Lounge.

RSVP in Handshake.