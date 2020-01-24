Considering Graduate School? Learn More about this Post-Bacc Program

Are you an underrepresented student who is looking to earn a PhD in biomedical science and just aren’t quite ready to go to graduate school or need a little bit more experience/time to be truly competitive for a top tier graduate program?

If so, consider the Post-baccalaureate Research Education Program at The Ohio State University, DISCOVERY PREP. This NIH-funded postbac program runs for one year and is designed to prepare recent college graduates for success in graduate school. Accepted scholars are provided with:

1. PAID one year research experience in a laboratory with a nationally recognized research mentor in a biomedical science discipline

2. Individual mentoring

3. Assistance with application preparation for PhD graduate programs

4. Career development workshops

5. Graduate Record Exam (GRE) preparation assistance

6. Opportunities to travel and network with other scientists throughout the nation

If you have individuals you feel would be interested in our program, please distribute this email to them.

Individuals who are underrepresented in biomedical sciences are especially encouraged to apply. For more information on participant eligibility and how to apply, please direct individuals to the Discovery PREP website. If you have any questions or want additional information on our program, please contact us by e-mail at Discovery.PREP@osumc.edu or call (614) 688-7943.