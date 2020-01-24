Consider this Biomedical Engineering Internship

Application deadline is February 29, 2020

American Heart Association Summer Internship in Biomedical Engineering with Oregon Health & Science University

Join the Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Biomedical Engineering(BME) Department for a summer training opportunity focused on the mission of the American Heart Association (AHA) to build healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke. Located in Portland, OR, this program will provide training in experimental design, data science and analysis, and scientific writing. The internship includes participation in grand rounds in the medical school, experience in clinical shadowing as well as training in ethics, protection of human subjects, scientific writing, and experimental design. Positions are available in the cardiovascular research laboratories led by Drs. Monica Hinds, Owen McCarty, Sandra Rugonyi, Joe Aslan, and Karina Nakayama.

Program dates: The 2020 BME Summer Internship will begin in May/June and continue for 10 weeks. Start and end dates are flexible.

Eligibility: This internship is ideal for undergraduates with backgrounds in health sciences, math, physics, or engineering. Students must have completed their Sophomore year or are in their Junior and Senior years. Program will also accept recent graduates.

Program Features: Internships are open in 4 areas of research: Blood cell biology and drug development, Biomaterials and medical devices, Computational fluid dynamics and imaging, and Regenerative medicine

Program includes: Access to career development and scientific seminar series, a $4,000 stipend, limited housing support available based upon financial need

To Apply: Application deadline is February 28, 2020. Send the following materials to BMEIntern@ohsu.edu: CV or resume, unofficial transcript, cover letter describing career goals and research interest, and one letter of recommendation sent separately