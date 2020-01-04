Come Learn More about McLean Hospital and Research Opportunities

This is a perfect opportunity for Midd students interested in summer research OR full-time employment!

The Geriatric Psychiatry Research Program at McLean Hospital is directed by Dr. Brent Forester and addresses cutting edge research questions in the areas of dementia and mood disorders using new neuroimaging techniques, clinicopathological correlations, and other study methods.

Current studies include a number of Industry-led Alzheimer’s Disease clinical drug trials, longitudinal analyses of older adults with depression and bipolar disorder, and an EEG study assessing cognitive changes associated with geriatric treatment resistant depression.

These positions are geared towards students interested in gaining both clinical and research experience.