Combine Your Love of Baseball and Healthcare with this Job at MLB


by

Learn more and apply on Handshake – Application deadline is February 7, 2020

Coordinator, Medical Administration at Major League Baseball

Primary Responsibilities:EMR Compliance: Assist with all administrative duties around compliance with the league-wide Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system standards.

  • Compliance Administration: Assist with all aspects of program to ensure EMR standards compliance.
  • Regular Monitoring of Records: Monitor completeness of entries and provide feedback to Clubs to ensure that all appropriate documentation is entered in the EMR.
  • Club Support: Serve as key point-of-contact for Club baseball operations and medical personnel on EMR compliance.

EMR Development & Maintenance: Assist with development of EMR and other IT systems for tracking injury and medical information.

  • EMR Strategy: Help to set strategy for EMR development with Club athletic trainers, physicians and other Commissioner’s Office employees.
  • Vendor Management: Work with IT vendors and internal IT staff to develop, test and market the EMR.

Injury Analysis: Complete analysis of player injury-related topics for Commissioner’s Office and Clubs.

  • Injury Trend Reports: Create reports tracking injury trends in Major League Baseball at the Major and Minor League levels.
  • Ad-Hoc Injury Projects: Complete ad-hoc analysis for the Commissioner’s Office, Clubs, and any medical experts or consultants employed by the Commissioner’s Office.

Medical Research: Provide support for all league-wide medical and injury research projects.

  • Research Support: Work with joint MLB-MLBPA epidemiologists and research groups to complete injury research projects.
  • Research Meetings Document Production: Help create presentations for Medical Advisory Committee meetings and other medical meetings throughout year.

Special Projects and Other Labor Relations Responsibilities: Other projects as assigned by Sr. Coordinator, Medical Administration.Desired Skills:

  • Very strong written and oral communication skills
  • Strong quantitative background including experience working with large data sets and leading complex analysis
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Powerpoint)
  • Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to manage relationships in a fast-paced business environment
  • Familiarity with, and interest in, Major League Baseball, particularly in baseball medical and injury topics.

Experience:

  • Undergraduate degree with strong academic performance, preferably including a focus in scientific or other quantitative coursework
  • 1-2 years professional experience preferred
