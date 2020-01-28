Combine Your Love of Baseball and Healthcare with this Job at MLB

Learn more and apply on Handshake – Application deadline is February 7, 2020
Coordinator, Medical Administration at Major League Baseball
Primary Responsibilities:EMR Compliance: Assist with all administrative duties around compliance with the league-wide Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system standards.
- Compliance Administration: Assist with all aspects of program to ensure EMR standards compliance.
- Regular Monitoring of Records: Monitor completeness of entries and provide feedback to Clubs to ensure that all appropriate documentation is entered in the EMR.
- Club Support: Serve as key point-of-contact for Club baseball operations and medical personnel on EMR compliance.
EMR Development & Maintenance: Assist with development of EMR and other IT systems for tracking injury and medical information.
- EMR Strategy: Help to set strategy for EMR development with Club athletic trainers, physicians and other Commissioner’s Office employees.
- Vendor Management: Work with IT vendors and internal IT staff to develop, test and market the EMR.
Injury Analysis: Complete analysis of player injury-related topics for Commissioner’s Office and Clubs.
- Injury Trend Reports: Create reports tracking injury trends in Major League Baseball at the Major and Minor League levels.
- Ad-Hoc Injury Projects: Complete ad-hoc analysis for the Commissioner’s Office, Clubs, and any medical experts or consultants employed by the Commissioner’s Office.
Medical Research: Provide support for all league-wide medical and injury research projects.
- Research Support: Work with joint MLB-MLBPA epidemiologists and research groups to complete injury research projects.
- Research Meetings Document Production: Help create presentations for Medical Advisory Committee meetings and other medical meetings throughout year.
Special Projects and Other Labor Relations Responsibilities: Other projects as assigned by Sr. Coordinator, Medical Administration.Desired Skills:
- Very strong written and oral communication skills
- Strong quantitative background including experience working with large data sets and leading complex analysis
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Powerpoint)
- Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to manage relationships in a fast-paced business environment
- Familiarity with, and interest in, Major League Baseball, particularly in baseball medical and injury topics.
Experience:
- Undergraduate degree with strong academic performance, preferably including a focus in scientific or other quantitative coursework
- 1-2 years professional experience preferred