Combine Your Love of Baseball and Healthcare with this Job at MLB

Learn more and apply on Handshake – Application deadline is February 7, 2020

Primary Responsibilities:EMR Compliance: Assist with all administrative duties around compliance with the league-wide Electronic Medical Records (EMR) system standards.

Compliance Administration: Assist with all aspects of program to ensure EMR standards compliance.

Regular Monitoring of Records: Monitor completeness of entries and provide feedback to Clubs to ensure that all appropriate documentation is entered in the EMR.

Club Support: Serve as key point-of-contact for Club baseball operations and medical personnel on EMR compliance.

EMR Development & Maintenance: Assist with development of EMR and other IT systems for tracking injury and medical information.

EMR Strategy: Help to set strategy for EMR development with Club athletic trainers, physicians and other Commissioner’s Office employees.

Vendor Management: Work with IT vendors and internal IT staff to develop, test and market the EMR.

Injury Analysis: Complete analysis of player injury-related topics for Commissioner’s Office and Clubs.

Injury Trend Reports: Create reports tracking injury trends in Major League Baseball at the Major and Minor League levels.

Ad-Hoc Injury Projects: Complete ad-hoc analysis for the Commissioner’s Office, Clubs, and any medical experts or consultants employed by the Commissioner’s Office.

Medical Research: Provide support for all league-wide medical and injury research projects.

Research Support: Work with joint MLB-MLBPA epidemiologists and research groups to complete injury research projects.

Research Meetings Document Production: Help create presentations for Medical Advisory Committee meetings and other medical meetings throughout year.

Special Projects and Other Labor Relations Responsibilities: Other projects as assigned by Sr. Coordinator, Medical Administration.Desired Skills:

Very strong written and oral communication skills

Strong quantitative background including experience working with large data sets and leading complex analysis

Proficiency with Microsoft Office suite (Excel, Powerpoint)

Excellent interpersonal skills and demonstrated ability to manage relationships in a fast-paced business environment

Familiarity with, and interest in, Major League Baseball, particularly in baseball medical and injury topics.

Experience: