Check out these hot health internships!

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

The Intern will support the Technical Unit’s diverse work in the areas of mental health and psychosocial support. This will include researching best practices, new resources and innovations in MHPSS and emergency response, clinical services, and community health, and supporting project(s) focused on improving MHPSS access, quality, and impact. The intern will also assist the MHPSS Technical Advisor with day to day administrative duties such as presentations, managing research and documents, and collaborating with global programs teams on existing projects and practices. This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in learning what it takes to successfully and effectively implement global health programs while promoting quality assurance and improving operational efficiencies in a non-profit organization.

Bachelor Level Internship, Seacoast Mental Health Center Inc., Portsmouth, NH

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

Internships will consist of shadowing outreach staff in the community in the Children and Adult Services Departments, including Fairweather Lodge, group home. Interns will also participate in groups, Children’s summer program, and will be required to attend educational meetings offered by the center.

Digital Marketing Internship in Healthcare: Remote, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

MassGeneral Hospital for Children seeks interns who wish to expand their knowledge of digital marketing in a large, complex healthcare organization. Interns will help prospective patients find the services they need by updating and optimizing existing web pages and by writing new web pages. Work to get clinical services, research labs, and doctors ranked in Google and other search engines. Interns research how people use search engines to learn about health topics and how related health information is presented on the web. Then they interview doctors and administrators and draft articles for approval and publication.

Shared Services Internship– Health Solutions Analytics, Northwell Health, Manhasset, NY

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

Working with the Health Solutions team, this internship will focus on one of two key programs: 1) Accountable Care, or 2) Gaps in Care Programs. The intern will bring technical expertise to assist in ensuring the quality and accuracy of data, then process, design and present it in ways to help people, business owners, and the organization make data driven decisions. In addition, the intern will attend and participate in meetings while learning about the corporate environment and business model of Health Solutions.

“Rise & Walk” Walking Initiative Research Coordinator, University of Vermont Health Network/Porter Medical Center, Addison, VT

Opportunity expires March 31, 2020

RiseVT is a Vermont-based primary prevention initiative focused on helping communities embrace health lifestyles. The local Addison County RiseVT Program has three broad goals: 1) To increase physical activity, especially walking, 2) to increase access and education around nutritious foods, and 3) to foster a sense of neighborliness among residents, decreasing isolation. The intern will research and develop .5 and 1.0 and 2.0 mile walking routes and produce Rise and Walk Maps for each community while considering the safety and difficulty of walking routes.

Access Campaign Vaccines Intern, Doctors Without Borders/Medicins Sans Frontieres, New York, NY

Opportunity expires April 17, 2020

The Access Campaign Vaccines Intern will support the ongoing administrative and research activities of the Access Campaign as necessary to scale up the work on access to affordable and appropriate vaccines. This includes tracking the current issues relevant to the Access Campaign, providing research and analytical support to the Vaccines Policy Advisor of the Access Campaign, supporting the overall management of data and files, and assisting in preparation of information for advocacy and policy strategies. This internship is ideal for anyone with a special interest in vaccines policy and the lack of access to essential medicines in the developing world.