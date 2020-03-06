Browse health care internships on Handshake!

Summer Intern Elder Care, EastView at Middlebury- Middlebury, VT

EastView at Middlebury, a 99-home nonprofit senior living community located next to Porter Medical Center, is offering a Middlebury College student an opportunity to have exposure to geriatric/elder care, hospice or palliative support, assistance with activities of daily living, social engagement as well as marketing in a nonprofit senior living residential setting. We’ll provide an exceptional opportunity for a talented Middlebury student to actively engage with us this summer in a wide range of meaningful assignments that could include assisting with: health services management; human resources; shadowing and assisting Residential Care Assistants (RCAs) in the care of Residents living in our Residential Care and Memory Care neighborhoods; supporting our Community Life team in creating and delivering engaging programs and activities appropriate for the varying abilities of our Residents, and assisting with meals and nutrition.

This internship would give a rising Sophomore, Junior or Senior the opportunity to work alongside our staff in a variety of support positions with significant interaction with our Residents, as well as meet with Department leaders to discuss career opportunities in the expanding elder care industry. The relationships you may develop with our residents could change your life (or possibly your major).

Applications close March 20, 2020

Intern, Mental Health and Psychosocial Support, Americares- Stamford, CT

The Intern will support the Technical Unit’s diverse work in the areas of mental health and psychosocial support. This will include researching best practices, new resources and innovations in MHPSS and emergency response, clinical services, and community health, and supporting project(s) focused on improving MHPSS access, quality, and impact.

This is a great opportunity for someone who is interested in learning what it takes to successfully and effectively implement global health programs while promoting quality assurance and improving operational efficiencies in non-profit organization.

Applications close March 31, 2020

HMRI 2020 Student Summer Program, Huntington Medical Research Institutes- Pasadena, CA

HMRI provides a volunteer program during the summer for students interested in careers in biomedical research. This program is only open to current undergraduate and graduate students. Several HMRI alumni have gone on to be chairs of medical school departments and medical research institutes.

The purpose of the program is to provide students with an educational, hands-on experience that will give them insight regarding how a research laboratory or program runs. This may include developing technical skills to participate and contribute to the generation of scientific data. This will allow students to better understand the scientific process.

Available HMRI Programs: Alzheimer’s Disease, Migraine, Magnetic Resonance Center (MRI/MRS), Cardiovascular Laboratory-based Research, Non-invasive Cardiac Imaging

Applications close March 14, 2020

Grit Digital Health Summer Intern, Grit Digital Health- Denver, CO

Grit Digital health is a human-centric business comprised of specialists in behavioral health, wellness, technology and marketing communications. In the world of mental health, transcending barriers like stigma and access allow people to get the support they need, when they need it. Technology has the power to establish a new set of norms on the fundamental ways people connect to information and each other. It’s the type of convergence that empowers individuals to make their lives and the lives of those around them healthier and grittier.

Grit developed the YOU student well-being portal to better the overall health, wellness, and success of college students. YOU is an online tool to help college students succeed in the areas of: academic and career success; physical and mental health; and finding meaningful connections and purpose on campus both in and out of the classroom. The internship is an ideal fit for students interested in psychology, health promotion, journalism, and entrepreneurship.

Applications close March 20, 2020