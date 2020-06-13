Article: Volunteer Activities for Premeds During COVID-19

By Kathleen Franco, M.D. April 21, 2020

ALL CITIZENS SHOULD always do their part to help their fellow men and women. Having said that, premed students should select a safe and competency-based way of contributing to society during the coronavirus pandemic, especially those who have a chronic illness such as diabetes or colitis or who regularly have in-person contact with family members or others with an immune deficiency, cancer or chronic illness. In those instances, premeds need to exercise a healthy measure of caution with respect to volunteer activities.

Consider which type of volunteer activity is not only right for you, but also for others. Because you’ll want to include your volunteer experience on your medical school application, be sure that your choice of activity reflects critical thought. If you choose an activity that demonstrates a lack of regard for others simply so you can get on-the-ground experience during a pandemic, you will not win over any medical school admissions committee.

Follow the advice of Dr. Amy Acton, director of health for the Ohio Department of Health, who has shown tremendous leadership in urging all citizens to behave in the right way during this pandemic. For example, keeping in mind physical distancing, consider the many ways you can help from your home.

Rely on your skills and talents when thinking about ways in which you can volunteer. One young woman I coached has a passion for fitness. I suggested that she offer a daily exercise routine via YouTube or other online platform to encourage those of us who can no longer visit the gym to stay active. Or, perhaps you have a musical repertoire or stand-up comedy routine to share.

Here are some other specific ideas: