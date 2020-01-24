Are You Interested in Healthcare Grants, Gifts, and Development? Check Out These Expiring Jobs

These Postings Expire on Handshake on January 31, 2020

Development Associate, Support Services at Mass General via Partners HealthCare

Massachusetts General Hospital is one of the world’s top academic medical centers. Founded in 1811, it is the third oldest general hospital in the United States and the original and largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School, where nearly all our staff physicians serve on the faculty. Mass General is currently in the midst of launching a bold fundraising campaign with a working goal of $3B. Through this ambitious effort, we seek to align our institutional aspirations in patient care, research, education, and community health with the philanthropic interests of our donors and prospects. No institution is better positioned to have a significant impact on the future of healthcare than Mass General.

The Development Associate plays an integral role in several key office administration processes in the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, a large and growing fast-paced department. Reporting to the Associate Director, Financial Operations, the Associate partners with other colleagues to manage assigned responsibilities with excellent customer service, organizational and project management skills. In addition, the Associate provides administrative and programmatic support to the Managing Director of Development for Information Management, Integrated Marketing and Communication and Client Services.

For the full job description, follow this link: https://partners.taleo.net/careersection/jobdetail.ftl?job=3100879&lang=en

Grant Coordinator at Mass General

GENERAL SUMMARY/ OVERVIEW STATEMENT: The Massachusetts General Hospital’s Medical Practice Evaluation Center (MPEC) is seeking a full-time Grant Coordinator to facilitate the management of the Center’s sponsored research portfolio throughout the award life-cycle. The incumbent will ensure the successful execution of sponsored awards in compliance with institutional and NIH/foundation policies and procedures and will provide oversight of existing MPEC assets.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Indicate key areas of responsibility, major job duties, special projects and key objectives for this position. These items should be evaluated throughout the year and included in the written annual evaluation.

Pre-Award: Assist in the sponsored research grant application process, including: Drafting and proofreading administrative components of grant applications Reviewing documents for compliance with institutional and sponsor requirements Completing sponsor and institutional application forms Developing study budgets Search for funding opportunities and investigate those of interest to MPEC researchers

Post-award:Monitor and execute fiscal functions of the Center: Assemble and submit orderly and comprehensive expense reports for reimbursement Facilitate routine procurement transactions such as check requests and purchase orders, following institutional policies and procedures Work with Supply Chain personnel to establish new vendors for purchasing and contracting Monitor project expenditures, including monthly assessments of fund activity Prepare and maintain financial reports on an ongoing basis Work with Grant Administrator and Research Finance to resolve accounting issues Collaborate with Principal Investigators and Grant Administrator on annual grant progress reports Provide timely closeout of all expired projects through the coordination of fiscal and administrative resources throughout the system Collaborate with the Compliance Specialist to ensure appropriate approvals and agreements are in place for human subjects work and data transfers; monitor as appropriate through award life cycle Assist with maintenance of study records, including electronic regulatory study binders, electronic lab notebooks, data management plans, and publication records

MPEC responsibilities: Develop systems for tracking existing Center assets, including computer hardware and software Provide ongoing asset management, including serving as the liaison between Center personnel and the Partners Research Computing offices Collaborate with Grant Administrator and Administrative Manager to guide and educate fellows and younger investigators in the MPEC through pre- and post-award grant processes Other duties as assigned when research policies change or workloads increase



QUALIFICATIONS: Job qualifications include:

Bachelor’s degree

1-3 years of related experience in fiscal or project coordination

Intermediate Excel skills required; advanced skills preferred

SKILLS/ ABILITIES/ COMPETENCIES REQUIRED: