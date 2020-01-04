Are You Interested in Health Policy and Communications? Check Out These Internships

Undergraduate Intern Summer 2020 – Marketing, Communications with Highmark Health – Application Deadline is January 7, 2020

GENERAL OVERVIEW: Summer Internship for May-August 2020 at Highmark Health with a primary area of focus on Marketing, Corporate Communications, Social Media, Brand, Public Relations or Community Affairs.

SUMMARY OF JOB RESPONSIBILITIES This job has the goal of providing the opportunity to acquire practical experience through direct exposure to the related business line(s) and to develop the next generation of diverse business professionals. To that end, the program will provide hands-on training and experience in the business line, expose the various career opportunities in the business line and related areas, and prepare participants for positions in the business.Typical responsibilities include, providing services to the day-to-day operating objectives of the assigned area, participating in projects and programs appropriate to the needs of the assigned area, participating in the planning and implementation of projects and initiatives, conducting research and reporting including recommendations or proposals for action.

Required Qualifications:

Full or part-time enrollment in an accredited college or university baccalaureate program.

Essential Job Functions:

Communicate effectively while interacting directly with colleagues, clientele, and/or other internal or external constituencies in the planning of assignments and the resolution of day-to-day operational problems. Under supervision, provide entry-level professional services as appropriate to the day-to-day operating objectives of the area. Receives guidance, training, and mentoring from senior personnel in planning and carrying out activities and assignments. Undertake and/or participates in projects and programs designed to develop professional skills and expertise appropriate to the needs of the organization. Participate in the planning and implementation of unit projects and initiatives within area of expertise and ability. As specifically requested by management, conduct research and reporting inclusive of recommendations or alternative proposals for action. Undertake related studies or enrichment programs as appropriate to the specific objectives of the operating unit. Perform miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Public Affairs Communications and Digital Intern with Planned Parenthood of Northern New England – Application Deadline is January 8, 2020

Planned Parenthood New Hampshire Action Fund is seeking to fill a part-time, unpaid Communications and Digital Internship out of our Colchester, VT office. The intern would train under Planned Parenthood Vermont Action Fund’s Communications Director while learning about political and advocacy communication structures, developing digital content and maintaining website, as well as managing social media pages. This is an excellent opportunity to learn how communication structures are developed and implemented, while acquiring significant communication experience. This internship is ideal for candidates interested in women’s issues, the political process, and digital communications or for those pursuing a career in non-profit agencies, politics, public policy, public affairs, government relations, community outreach, or marketing.

Responsibilities:

Support in website production.

Support Education Campaign on Constitutional Amendment process.

Assist in maintaining and managing Social Media pages.

Support in drafting digital content for supporters and volunteers to use.

Work on graphic design.

Draft Letters to the Editor, Press Releases.

Participate in digital Rapid Response as needed.

Tracked earned media.

Pitch story ideas.

Promote results of legislator scorecards.

Qualifications: