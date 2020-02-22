Are you a senior looking for healthcare experience after graduation?

Practice Operations Assistant, Brigham and Women’s Hospital
***This position is best for those students graduating in 2020 and any alumni that have a long-term career interest in the public health, healthcare management, and/or prospective clinical interests (i.e. MD, NP, PA, etc. who need additional experience in the healthcare field prior to submitting applications for such degrees). The Department of Neurosurgery prides itself on providing all interested staff throughout the Department with opportunities to observe and participate in educational events and research endeavors in the individual candidate’s area of focus or interest. These opportunities are not noted in the job description, but offered to all personnel***
PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Perform duties under moderate supervision with intermediate to advanced proficiency in administrative skills.
- Provide routine and more complex administrative support such as: typing memos and letters, answering telephones, and taking and distributing messages.
- Coordinate calendar and schedules including: coordinate calendars for several managers or coordinates events for department.
- Proofread and edit manuscripts, perform library or literature searches, and help to create and edit presentation materials. Work with less direction with ability to create more advanced material.
- Helps to prepare and edit grant applications and other related materials with less direction and more applicable knowledge of the process.
- Perform transcription of dictated physician notes.
- Assist with training and orienting staff as needed.
- Provide cross coverage as needed.
- Assist with special projects as directed.
- Follow HIPAA guidelines for the management of patient privacy and confidentiality.