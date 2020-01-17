Are You a Pre-Dental Student Interested in Research?

Apply to this position with Brigham Health!

Working independently and under general supervision from a Principal Investigator or manager provides support to clinical research. May be responsible for the following activities: coordination of clinical research project/protocol, subject recruitment, developing. Individual should be able to use independent judgment, in concert with the Principal Investigator, of the suitability of potential participants for clinical studies, developing and implementing strategies for recruiting, advertising, collecting and organizing subject data; scheduling subjects for study visits, performs telephone screening, clinical tests such as EKGs; maintaining and updating data generated by the study. Coordinates recruitment office activities overseeing the work of more entry level staff.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Coordinates the implementation, both internally and externally, of clinical studies. Initiates and maintains contact with study participants, via: telephone and/or mail. Responsible for screening applicants, ensuring they meet all appropriate criteria for the study, and in concert with the Principal Investigator make independent judgement as to the eligibility of the potential subject. May be required to perform clinical tests such as saliva collection. Develops and implements patient recruitment strategies. Develops, organizes and/or maintains human research subject information database for study. Required to input data, and present weeklyreports. In conjunction with the Principal Investigator/Project Leader, develops and prepares research protocols including, design, data collection systems, internal review board approval (IRB) applications/amendments and annual reports. Responsible for preparing payment request for human research subjects, outside agencies and etc. Assist the PI and Project Leader with preparation for presentations and written published article.

Supervisory Responsibilities:

Responsible for the supervising, monitoring and coordinating of the recruitment office and staff. Responsible for weekly staff meetings to ensure compliance with recruiting procedures, policies and practices. Responsible for purchases and supplies. Responsible for training and orienting new staff. In conjunction with the principal investigator or manager assist in the hiring, firing, evaluating and disciplining of recruitment office staff. Performs all other duties, as required.

Qualifications:

BS or BA.

At least one-year experience in research setting.

Sound independent judgment and competence in research methodologies.

Working knowledge and proficiency with the following computer software preferred: Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

SKILLS/ ABILITIES/ COMPETENCIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work independently.

Excellent interpersonal skills are required for working with the study participants.

Good oral and written communication skills.Knowledge of clinical research protocols.

Knowledge of computer programs, database, etc.Excellent organizational skills and ability to prioritize a variety of tasks.

Careful attention to detail.

Ability to demonstrate professionalism and respect for subject rights and individual needs.

Learn more and apply on Handshake! Application deadline is April 30, 2020.