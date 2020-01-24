Apply Today – this Internship with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Expires Soon!

Research Intern – Application Deadline is February 1, 2020

Cures Start Here. At Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, home to three Nobel laureates, interdisciplinary teams of world-renowned scientists seek new and innovative ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer, HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening diseases. Fred Hutch’s pioneering work in bone marrow transplantation led to the development of immunotherapy, which harnesses the power of the immune system to treat cancer. An independent, nonprofit research institute based in Seattle, Fred Hutch houses the nation’s first cancer prevention research program, as well as the clinical coordinating center of the Women’s Health Initiative and the international headquarters of the HIV Vaccine Trials Network. Careers Start Here.

The Gujral lab at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center has an opening for an unpaid internship that would be perfect for a senior student in biological sciences. This position will work with members of the laboratory of Dr. Taran Gujral in the Division of Human Biology to embark on an exciting journey to tackle two of the most burning issues in cancer treatment, metastasis and drug resistance, through an approach which combines cutting edge high-throughput methods and focused biology studies in cell lines and various mouse models. Students will gain hands-on experience in using state-of-the art technologies in proteomics and genomics.

Responsibilities: The position will begin with the student completing general lab tasks to ensure an adequate time commitment is feasible and a copacetic atmosphere is maintained. If everything works out, there will be a training period (varies dependent on individual) before moving on to your own project. Projects could vary from tumor micro-environment to immuno-oncology to tumor metabolism and drug resistance. A student could participate in many of the aspects of the work in the lab and would be expected to learn how to develop a research question, design experiments to answer the question, perform experiments, interpret the results and design additional experiments based on the results. Depending on their specific interests, the student could learn about different cancer models including PDX, orthotopic, chemical-induced and xenograft, and many other current methodologies such as reverse phase lysate microarrays, high throughput live cell microscopy-based assays, immunofluorescence microscopy, western blot analysis, RNAseq, quantitative PCR and use of various data analysis software. In addition, students will also have the opportunity to present their research during lab meetings and scientific conferences and to write, submit, and publish scientific papers. The intern will report directly to Dr. Gujral but is expected to integrate and function as team member at Gujral lab and Human Biology.

Qualifications: