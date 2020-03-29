Apply now–these research positions will expire soon

Research Assistant I, New York Blood Center, New York, NY

The position is primarily responsible for research aimed at investigating the biology of human hematopoietic (blood) stem cells the Lindsley F. Kimball Research Institute, the research branch of the New York Blood Center. In particular, the research assistant will use both a mouse model and in vitro culture systems to investigate the role of specific genes and proteins in the function of stem cells. The candidate will perform cutting-edge research that integrates innovative technologies and approaches including classic molecular biology, tissue culture, and biochemical techniques, genetic manipulation techniques (CRISPR/Cas9) as well as modern imaging techniques and bioinformatics.

Research Assistant, Bauer Lab, Boston, MA

We seek a highly motivated and organized individual to join our efforts to study novel genetic treatment approaches for blood disorders. We are particularly focused on applying genome editing technologies to develop novel treatments for hemoglobinopathies. The selected candidate will work on computational and experimental research projects.

Research Position in Translational Neuro-Oncology Lab, Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Columbus, OH

The Rajappa Lab is accepting applications for a Research Position from backgrounds in Neuroscience, Tumor Immunology, or Cancer Biology. Our team is part of the Institute for Genomic Medicine (IGM) at the Abigail Wexner Research Institute at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, which is at the forefront of using genomic sequencing in the clinical setting to predict best health outcomes for patients and is one of the driving forces shaping precision medicine. Our passion and vision is to rapidly translate research discoveries into lasting treatment options for pediatric patients afflicted with Central Nervous System (CNS) tumors. Specifically, our laboratory is studying the mehcanisms that potentiate low to high grade glioma progression. We use transgenic brain tumor mouse models that recapitulate low to high grade glioma progression and correlate our findings with peripheral blood and tumor specimens from patients with CNS tumors. These models also serve as a platform to explore the contribution of the tumor microenvironment and myeloid cells in low grade glioma progression and also test novel therapeutic agents aimed at impairing malignant transformation. Furthermore, modulating myeloid-derived cell population recruitment using JAK 1/2 Inhibitors prior to malignant tumor progression has shown translational promise.

Clinical Research Coordinator, Department of Psychiatry, OCD and Related Disorders Program, Harvard Medical School

The CRC will assist in coordinating all aspects of a study related to diagnosis, treatment, and health outcomes. The CRC would be responsible for monitoring the pace and progress of the study and serve as a main contact for study participants. The CRC will ensure that all components of the participants’ assessments and surveys are properly completed, tracked in the computer database, and filed correctly. They will also be responsible in corresponding with the Internal Review Board (IRB) for any protocol amendments and yearly reports as needed and other various external regulatory bodies, such as the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Chen Lab Ophthalmology Research Assistant, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston, MA

A Research Assistant Position is opening in the laboratory of Dr. Jing Chen PhD in the Ophthalmology Department at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children’s Hospital. The opening provides an incredible opportunity to work on a translational disease model in the renowned Longwood Medical Area. Supported by a community of talented clinicians and researchers in the world’s largest pediatric research center, this position will help hone research skills, critical and interdisciplinary thinking, and prepare the candidate for a future career in science and medicine.

Clinical Research Assistant I- Ophthalmology, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston, MA

The Division of Ophthalmology of Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) provides the highest level of eye care and serves as an important referral center for New England. The Longwood Medical Eye Center of the BIDMC Division of Ophthalmology is accepting applicants for a two-year clinical research assistant position under the supervision of Dr. Jorge, Arroyo, MD, MPH> Dr. Arroyo is an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School and Director of the Retina Service at BIDMC. His research interests include evaluating surgical outcomes follow vitreoretinal surgery, developing novel procedures such as endoscopy-assisted surgical techniques and pneumatic vitreolysis, and improving our understanding of retinal pathology in conditions such as retinal detachments, diabetic retinopathy, and retinal vein occlusions.

HSS Research Assistant- Dept of Medicine (IROC), Hospital for Special Surgery, New York, NY

The Research Assistant is an integral member of the research team responsible for a variety of tasks essential to the conduct of clinical research. This position involves a great deal of patient contact as well as interaction with physicians of various specialties in the hospital. Duties include recruitment of patients, assessment of eligibility criteria, administration of questionnaires, coordination of study visits, drawing blood, obtaining specimen from the operating room, bypassing of biospecimens, obtaining regulatory approvals, and maintaining accurate databases. S/he will have proven abilities to work autonomously, bearing independent responsibility to ensure data accuracy and timely follow through of study procedures. Opportunities for mentorship, authorship, and presentation at international meetings exist for the right candidate.

Research Technician-Mancias Lab, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA

The lab takes a comprehensive approach to study our questions combining biochemical, quantitative mass spectrometry-based proteomics, CRISPR genetic screens (in vitro and in vivo), cell biological, and mouse modeling techniques.

This individual will be an important member of our research team and will be centrally involved in assisting various research projects utilizing several techniques that are fundamental to the workflow of the Mancias Lab. In addition to the bench-based research, responsibilities will also include some aspects of laboratory management and organization. Training is available in all aspects of experimental research.