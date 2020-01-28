Apply for this Post-Bacc Research Fellowship

Research Fellowship with National Human Genome Research Institute – Application Deadline is May 31, 2020

The Health Disparities Unit (HDU) in the Social and Behavioral Research Branch (SBRB) of the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI), National Institutes of Health (NIH) is recruiting a post-baccalaureate research fellow interested in the study of 1) the intersection of genomics, social determinants of health, and health inequities specifically related to the integration of precision medicine and/or curative genetic therapies into health care; or 2) societal issues of genomics, race and human genetic variation; or 3) clinical, genomic and psychosocial factors in sickle cell disease. The Unit studies sickle cell disease as a case study of a genetic condition with a history of inequities in research and clinical care. Post-baccalaureate fellows are expected to develop their own project within the scope of ongoing research in the Unit and participate in the training and mentoring programs for NIH post-baccalaureate fellows. Fellowship term is 2 years.

SBRB is a research program within the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) which focuses on a spectrum of disorders, from those that have a major public health impact, to rare genetic conditions with significant impact on affected families. We conduct research at the intersection of genomics and the social and behavioral sciences and train the next generation of scientists and clinicians in this domain. We approach research with a social genomics lens by investigating the role that social determinants play in creating disparities in risk, morbidity, and mortality of disease. The mission of the HDU within SBRB is to investigate approaches to translating new genomic knowledge and precision medicine into clinical settings without exacerbating health inequities. Vence Bonham, JD is the lead investigator for the Unit

Further information about the Social and Behavioral Research Branch and Division of Intramural Research may be found at: https://www.genome.gov/about-nhgri/Division-of-Intramural-Research/Social-Behavioral-Research-Branch.