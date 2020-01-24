Apply for this Bioinformatician Position!

Learn more and apply on Handshake!

Bioinformatician at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

The Bunyavanich Lab welcomes talented, self-motivated individuals who can fulfill the responsibilities and requirements below to apply for a bioinformatician position in our lab at the Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY. The successful applicant will be part of an interdisciplinary team led by Dr. Supinda Bunyavanich that applies computational analysis and bioinformatics to interpret multi-scale data generated from subjects with asthma and allergic diseases.

Our researchers receive generous packages, including robust salaries and a wealth of opportunities to participate in academic activities here at the Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology and more broadly at regional, national, and international workshops and conferences. We are located in the heart of Manhattan, and Mount Sinai is one of the oldest and largest teaching hospitals in the US.

Responsibilities:

Analyze high-throughput sequence data.

Develop and implement methods to analyze these data.

Maintain large datasets linked to clinical data.

Communicate progress with PI regularly and contribute to the success of the research team.

Develop and maintain productive collaborations within Mount Sinai and with outside researchers in academia and industry.

Publish and present novel research findings in academic journals and conferences

Some supervision of trainees and technical staff may also be required.

Requirements:

Degree in bioinformatics, computer science, computational biology, genomics, or a related field.

Outstanding programming skills in R, Python, and Unix shell scripting.

Excellent track record of analyzing sequence data. Experience with clinical cohorts and microbiome analysis a plus .

. Demonstrated knowledge of statistics and statistical genetics. Familiarity with genomic data tools, repositories, and databases.

Strong attention to detail and solid analytical skills.

Ability to work hard and independently while contributing to the team effort and adhering to deadlines.

Excellent oral and written communication skills with track record of productive collaborations.

Demonstrated ability to work concurrently on several projects, and good understanding of analytic complexities to do independent research as well as assist other researchers.

The Institute for Data Science and Genomic Technology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai seeks to comprehensively integrate the digital universe of information into research, training, and patient care and to develop programs that advance the future of healthcare and data science.

Interested and qualified candidates should submit a CV and detailed letter of interest to Dr. Supinda Bunyavanich (Supinda.Bunyavanich at mssm.edu).