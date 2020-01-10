Apply for the “Rise & Walk” Walking Initiative Internship with Porter Medical Center!

Application deadline is March 20, 2020.

Goal: Develop “Rise & Walk” walking groups throughout Addison County.

Background: RiseVT is a Vermont-based primary prevention initiative focused on helping communities embrace healthy lifestyles. Our local Addison County RiseVT Program has 3 broad goals: 1. To increase physical activity, especially walking 2. Increase access and education around nutritious foods 3. Foster a sense of neighborliness among residents, decreasing isolation. As part of our quest to increase physical activity, especially, walking, among residents, we introduce “Rise and Walk”.

Tasks and responsibilities:

ResearchWalkable Communities in Addison County

23 Addison County Communities:

Research and develop .5 and 1.0 mile and 2.0 mile walking routes

Produce Rise and Walk Map for each community

Consider:

Safety of walking routes

Feasibility of walking within the community, with or without added safety measures

Difficulty of route

Readiness of communities to host walking initiatives

Student may work in conjunction with the Addison County Regional Planning Commission to research individual Town Plans, and with the Middlebury Recreation Department

Other General Research:

Components of successful community walking groups

Safety and liability concerns and procedures

Development of Active “Rise & Walk” Walking Groups within Addison County

Meet with Town Clerk and other Town officials to enlist collaboration on Walking project, RiseVT Walking groups, walking events

Choose 1- 3 communities most ready for a regular walking program

Delineate town demographics in order to determine types of walking groups/routes, Older Adult walks, Stroller groups

Organize communications through social media and local resources to promote walking group

Produce “Rise and Walk” template in order to replicate walking groups in other communities

Identify local champions willing to be hands-on in leading walking groups

Set monthly schedule of local group walks, publicize using social media and other local options

Schedule educational/informational talks prior to walks to increase participation

Increase RiseVT and UVMHN PMC brand recognition, through cooperation and

collaboration with local officials and other businesses, groups and entities

Participate in local Rise & Walk Middlebury, on Tuesdays at 5:15 as available.

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $3,000.00. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork.

