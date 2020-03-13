An Important Message from Health Professions

Dear Health Professions Student:

Like you, we are working to process and assimilate the abrupt transition we’ve all just experienced. Many of you have reached out with questions about how the shift to remote learning will impact your pre-health preparation. The short answer is that we don’t know, as the conversations between pre-health advisors and health professions programs are just beginning. We have strong, longstanding relationship with many folks in medical school admissions and know them to be reasonable and understanding. We will keep you posted as we learn any information with respect to MCATS, tweaks to the AMCAS application process, a greater openness to accepting online coursework, and consideration of the P/F option for prerequisites. For now, the CCI will be open and we are here to talk! As always, feel free to email us a question or schedule a virtual appointment on Handshake (ML) or by email (ML and HB). As we move forward, we anticipate potential disruptions to your summer plans, but rest assured, we’ll figure it out together.

We leave you with this: We are entering the greatest public health event of our lifetime. As you settle in to your new locales, look to the organizations in your communities that might need your help. Your engagement might look different than anything you ever imagined; perhaps it will take the form of telephoning elderly shut-ins to provide them with human contact, dropping meals or books off outside the door of a quarantined individual, or assembling activity kits for homebound school aged children, but your efforts will matter. When you reflect on this time years from now, how powerful it will be to know that during an immensely challenging time, you showed up. We believe in your ability to weather this storm and deliver empathy, kindness and connection along the way.

Be well and keep your hands off your face : )

Mary and Hannah