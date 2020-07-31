The NIH is pleased to announce the 2020 Virtual NIH Graduate & Professional School Fair. The event will consist of

(1) live workshops (August 4th, 2020)

(2) prerecorded workshops, panels, and interviews (recordings will be available on the OITE YouTube channel on or after August 4, 2020), and

(3) online exhibitor sessions (August 5th through 7th , 2020).

Students need to register to get the links of each session and for the virtual exhibitor session links and schedule.

This is a great opportunity for students interested in graduate, medical, MD/PhD programs, as well as Public Health, Clinical Psychology, Genetic Counseling, Data Science/Computational Biology/Bioinformatics, Bioengineering and Academic Postbac Programs.