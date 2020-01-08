Working on Political Campaigns

Thursday, January 23 from 7-8 pm in Davis Library 105 via Zoom

Working on a political campaign can offer you the opportunity to develop a range of skills within a fast-paced environment. Campaigns allow you an insider’s scoop on the electoral process, as well as the day-to-day schedule and concerns of elected officials and their constituents.

If you’ve ever thought of working on a campaign, be it full-time, part-time or volunteer, attend this virtual panel discussion with Middlebury alumni. Learn about their different roles on a campaign, current trends in their work and their own paths from campus to career. Bring your questions.

This event is for ALL students, and designed to be informal and nonpartisan to show you options available no matter your party affiliation, especially for the upcoming elections this fall.

Panelist names, bios, and photos coming soon, stay tuned!

