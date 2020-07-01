Virtual Student Federal Service Now Accepting Applications

The U.S. Department of State is currently accepting applications for the Virtual Student Federal Service (VSFS).



The Virtual Student Federal Service is the largest virtual internship program in the world! This year we will offer 2,200 positions with 50 federal agencies. VSFS offers unique mentoring and exposure to job opportunities within the U.S. government.



Each year, applications are open to U.S. college students during the entire month of July on USAJOBS. Real experience is waiting for students across the federal government, including at NASA, Smithsonian, U.S. Department of State, Forest Service, Indian Health Service, CIA, National Park Service and others. Learn more about the projects offered for 2020 through 2021. To #ApplyinJuly to their top three projects, students must log on to USAJOBS, create an account, build a resume, write a statement of interest, and upload a transcript. For more information about how to apply, click here.



There’s something for everyone: graphic design, research, mapping, videography, history, analysis, marketing, community management, writing, calculation, policy planning, app development, and more!



Virtual interns should expect to spend ten hours a week on their project from September through May. This is unpaid, volunteer work, but virtual interns make connections that make a difference, gain valuable experience, and sometimes receive course credit. All applicants must be U.S. citizens in student status at a university in the U.S. or abroad. VSFS is open to undergrad through Ph.D candidates taking classes full or part-time, in-person or online, for certificate or degree programs.