US State Department summer 2021 internship deadline is Sept 16

|U.S. Department of State Student Internship Program (Unpaid)
Now Accepting Applications
|The U.S. Department of State is currently accepting applications for the U.S. Department of State Summer 2021 Student Internship Program (Unpaid).
Please visit the Intern section of our careers website for more information about the U.S. Department of State Summer 2021 Student Internship Program (Unpaid), and to learn about the selection process and which office may be right for you.
Visit USAJOBS.gov to view and apply to the announcement. Please note that the deadline to submit completed applications is September 16, 2020.
We suggest that you submit your application as early as possible to ensure that all documents have been uploaded properly and to account for any technical glitches that may occur.
U.S. citizenship is required. If you have any questions or would like to search for topics of interest, please visit our forums or FAQs at careers.state.gov.
We appreciate your interest in a career with the U.S. Department of State.