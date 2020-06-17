US State Department Info Session on June 25

The U.S. Department of State represents U.S. interests around the world. The Department’s employees, with their skills, character, and commitment to public service, are the backbone of America’s diplomacy. To introduce students to the world of U.S. diplomacy, the Department offers numerous student internships and fellowship programs.

Diplomat in Residence for the Northwest Micaela Schweitzer-Bluhm, along with Diplomat in Residence for New England Phil Beekman and Diplomat in Residence for the North Central Lou Fintor, will talk with students at the 39 schools within the Liberal Arts Career Network about the internship and fellowship programs, with an eye toward preparing students for the applications, which are due in September.

Thursday, June 25 at 4 pm. Click HERE to register and get the Zoom link.