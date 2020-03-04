Tech Policy Hub intern at the Aspen Institute in SF

The Aspen Institute is a global nonprofit organization committed to realizing a free, just, and equitable society. The Aspen Tech Policy Hub is a West Coast policy incubator, training a new generation of tech policy entrepreneurs. We take tech experts, teach them the policy process through an in-residence fellowship program in the Bay Area, and encourage them to develop outside-the-box solutions to society’s problems. We model ourselves after tech incubators like Y Combinator, but train new policy thinkers and focus the impact of their ideas.

The Hub seeks a full time summer intern to work closely with the Director and Program Coordinator to help the Hub manage the arrival of its third cohort and expand its external communications. The selected candidate will join a dynamic, entrepreneurial, high-performing team. This position is an opportunity to support cutting-edge policies, programs, research, and communications to support technologists as they learn to engage in the policy process.

