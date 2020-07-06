Tackle some pressing problems – new jobs highlighted in many policy areas

|80,000 Hours is a non-profit that provides research and support to help people switch into careers that effectively tackle the world’s most pressing problems. You can read about their key ideas, subscribe to our podcast, and find ways to meet others working to have an impact. A few new job board highlights are below:
|1. Increase global capacity to prevent and respond to high consequence biological threats Program Officer, Global Biological Policy
Nuclear Threat Initiative Washington, DC More details…
|2. Improve models of COVID-19’s spread and economic impacts Software Engineer, COVID-19 Modeling Johns Hopkins University, Department of Epidemiology Baltimore, MD More details…
|3. Help a new remittances company scale its services Software Engineer Taptap Send New York, NY More details…
|4. Figure out how city governments can remain effective despite remote work and the other pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic Fellow, COVID-19 Media and Digital Strategies Bloomberg Philanthropies New York, NY More details…
|5. Contribute to the Gates Foundation’s investments and partnerships in innovative vaccines Deputy Director, Clinical Next Generation Vaccines Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Seattle, WA More details…
|6. Investigate AI governance and its impacts as a research assistant for the ‘Ethics Theme Lead’ Ethics Research Assistant Alan Turing Institute London, UK More details…
|7. Lead a cash transfer non-profit’s operations, including tackling new challenges like contactless post-COVID approaches, and expansion into new markets Chief Operations Officer, International
GiveDirectly Various countries More details…
|8. Conduct research on national and global health law Associate, National & Global Health Law & Policy Research Georgetown University, Institute for National and Global Health Law Washington, DC
More details…
|9. Bring computational skills to the science grant-making team Science Program Officer, Computational Biology Chan Zuckerberg Initiative
San Francisco bay area More details…
|10. Contribute to a diverse portfolio of global health and health security projects Research Associate, Pandemic Preparedness and Deliberate Biological Events Georgetown, Center for Global Health Science and Security Washington, DC More details…
|11. Improve patient care by ‘making the world’s health data useful’
Strategy Associate Verily, Alphabet San Francisco bay area
More details…
|12. Participate in discussion of scientific issues related to emerging microbial threats Associate Program Officer, Forum on Microbial Threats US National Academy of Sciences Washington, DC More details…
|13. Build new products and features for a payments company focused on emerging markets Product Manager Segovia London, UK More details…
|14. Join a team of ten trying to uncover new problems that are neglected, important and tractable Researcher (multiple positions)
Rethink Priorities Remote More details…