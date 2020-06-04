Summer Legal Academy – free and online

The University of Miami School of Law is pleased to announce its Summer Legal Academy, a free three-week online program aimed at introducing college students to the law.

The program, which will be taught by Miami Law faculty, will run from July 6 through July 24. The courses will expose students to the traditional first-year curriculum, including Torts, Contracts and Constitutional Law. There is no cost for attendance or materials.

To be eligible for the program, students should have completed at least 65 credit hours (or the course equivalent) toward earning their undergraduate degree.



The application form and additional information about the program are available on this website