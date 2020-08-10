Social Science Research Council opportunities

The Social Science Research Council (SSRC) is an independent, international, nonprofit organization devoted to the advancement of interdisciplinary research in the social sciences through a wide variety of workshops and conferences, fellowships and grants, summer training institutes, scholarly exchanges, research, and publications. For more information, please visit our website: www.ssrc.org.

Measure of America is an initiative of the SSRC. We provide easy-to-use yet methodologically sound tools that measure what matters for human well-being, freedom, and opportunity. Through human development reports, thematic briefs, and interactive online maps and data visualization tools, we work with partners to breathe life into numbers, using data to create compelling narratives that foster understanding of inequalities and build support for people-centered policies. Our work is grounded in the strong conceptual framework of Amartya Sen’s capabilities approach.

Much of our work centers on the American Human Development Index, a supplement to GDP and other money metrics, that tells the story of how ordinary Americans are faring. The Index, made up of health, education, and income indicators, is modeled after the United Nations Human Development Index, the global gold standard for measuring progress. Measure of America published the first-ever human development report for an affluent country in 2008, and has since released additional reports that explore well-being by state, congressional district, county, metro area, and census tract, as well as by gender, race and ethnicity, and nativity.

DESCRIPTION

Measure of America is seeking an intern for the 2020-2021 school year to assist in data research, data preparation for analysis, data cleaning, reports, and online tools. Preference will be given to current graduate students, though exemplary undergraduates will also be considered. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to participate in the development of future MOA reports and other products, be an integral member of a small, dynamic team, and gain practical experience in data extraction, cleaning, and translating data-based research into accessible documents for nonacademic audiences. The minimum time commitment is in the range of 10 to 15 hours per week (flexible around class schedule and other work commitments). A stipend will be provided.

Apply in Handshake HERE. Deadline September 11