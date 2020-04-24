Seniors: Apply for this JOB doing geopolitical threat intelligence

The company Recorded Future is hiring now. Thanks to a Midd student who is interning there now for sharing this exciting opportunity.

This Role: The Strategic and Persistent Threats (SPT) team within the Insikt (Research) Group focuses on Geopolitical Intelligence. You will support high-profile clients by conducting in-depth research and analysis to produce intelligence that covers significant, global geopolitical events.

What you’ll do:

Research, track, and author reports on disinformation and misinformation campaigns linked to nation-states, as well as on topics relating to international terrorism, threats to elections, military developments, etc.

Work with multiple internal teams to develop and improve the Geopolitical Intelligence offering

Assist in curating collected data in the Recorded Future platform

Contribute to ongoing research projects across multiple teams to support major public and private sector clients

Click HERE to apply.