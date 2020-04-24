Seniors: Apply for this JOB doing geopolitical threat intelligence

CCI Career Paths

The company Recorded Future is hiring now. Thanks to a Midd student who is interning there now for sharing this exciting opportunity.

This Role: The Strategic and Persistent Threats (SPT) team within the Insikt (Research) Group focuses on Geopolitical Intelligence. You will support high-profile clients by conducting in-depth research and analysis to produce intelligence that covers significant, global geopolitical events.

What you’ll do: 

  • Research, track, and author reports on disinformation and misinformation campaigns linked to nation-states, as well as on topics relating to international terrorism, threats to elections, military developments, etc.
  • Work with multiple internal teams to develop and improve the Geopolitical Intelligence offering 
  • Assist in curating collected data in the Recorded Future platform
  • Contribute to ongoing research projects across multiple teams to support major public and private sector clients

