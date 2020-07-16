Remote Public Interest Fall Internship at Alliance for Children’s Rights

The Alliance for Children’s Rights provides free legal services and advocacy to protect the rights of impoverished and abused children and youth, so that they have safe, stable homes, healthcare and the education they need to thrive.

Clients include children in foster care, runaway and emancipating youth, relative and non-relative caregivers and children with educational, physical and emotional disabilities. Alliance staff includes lawyers, social workers, health care specialists, paralegals and advocates.

Interns will learn about the Los Angeles County dependency system and the resources available to those involved in the system by interacting directly with potential Alliance clients as our first point of contact with the client, performing initial client intake screenings and more.

