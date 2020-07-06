Remote Nonpartisan Research Internship at Vote Smart

Here is what part of the opportunity says “In an age of ‘fake news’ and political hyperbole, voters deserve factual, unbiased information to help them make informed decisions.

Our Remote Internship Program offers positions in our Research Departments that will provide interns an insider’s look into the 2020 election and modern politics. Interns work to provide voters with unbiased information by researching and collecting information on specific research areas about elected officials and candidates at both the state and federal level. The work of our interns empowers voters by allowing them to instantly research candidates without misdirection or partisan spin.

Remote interns work with our Research Staff to train in database management and professional communication. Together, they work as a team to strategically accomplish weekly and monthly goals. Clocking in during business hours, remote interns will have supervision from a Research Associate and Research Director.

Remote interns are valuable assets to our team by expanding the number of candidates and officials that can be researched. In 2018, Vote Smart Researchers delivered factual information on over 40,000 politicians, from all 50 state legislatures to the president, to over 11 million users. Vote Smart is highly regarded by all sides as a source for factual and truly nonpartisan info, having been cited by hundreds of news outlets nationwide and around the globe!”

