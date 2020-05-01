Floyd Jones Progressive Policy Fellowship, COVID-19 Child Care Policy, Summer 2020 Open Until Filled

Application Review Begins May 4th, 2020

Are you passionate about public policy that builds an economy that works for everyone? Are you interested in advancing the child care workforce in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic/depression.

Funding for this position is dedicated to a Fellow focused on child care and early learning. Policymakers have deemed child care workers essential employees, yet they are underpaid, work in situations where the risk of infection is high without access to protective gear, and often lack health insurance.EOI has leveraged its long history working for affordable child care and a well-compensated workforce to build a growing table of child care teachers, providers, and advocates to address health coverage, compensation, safety, and business survival in the COVID-19 pandemic/depression. We have catalogued and elevated their demands to policy makers.

Founded in 1998, the Economic Opportunity Institute’s mission is to build an economy that works for everyone by advancing public policies that promote educational opportunity, good jobs, healthy families and workplaces, and a dignified retirement for all.

