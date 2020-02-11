Organizing Corps 2020’s Bootcamp and Immersion programs are on-the-ground political trainings run by campaign veterans, and focused on recruiting, training and placing students in battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.

Applications for the Democratic National Committee’s Organizing Corps 2020 are February 18th for bootcamps and March 4th for the immersion program.

This is a very cool pipeline program for organizing and development of our future political stars and leaders — and you get paid!