For those interested in public service and wondering where to begin, the Partnership for Public Service isĀ hosting a webinar on the federal application process.



Thursday, May 28, from 1:00-2:00 pm EST



This webinar will include tips on navigating USAJOBS.gov, searching for federal positions, submitting applicationsĀ and more.



Please register for the event at this link.



The link to join the webinar will be sent to registrants prior to May 28.