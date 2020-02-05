National Security Simulated Experience. Apply now for a free trip to MIIS next September

Are you interested in national security? Want a free trip to California to try your hand at a role play with grad students and real officials from the FBI or CIA?

The Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism (CTEC) at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies (MIIS) at Monterey received funding from the Fund for Innovation to bring Institute and College students together for a simulation involving real government and NGO staffers. You will be presented with a role playing simulation where through a combination of audio-visual and paper components, you will be asked to review materials and analyze it all and put together a recommendation on how to deal with a national security dilemma.

The Simulated National Security Exercise will take place at the Institute in Monterey California September 5 and 6, with a welcome reception on September 4.

The Fund for Innovation will cover the cost of airfare and lodging for 6 students from Middlebury.

At the info session you can learn more with Kris McGuffie, Deputy Director at the Center on Terrorism, Extremism, and Counterterrorism at MIIS while she is visiting campus in VT. Kris graduated from Midd with an undergraduate degree in English and a graduate degree from MIIS in nonproliferation and terrorism studies.