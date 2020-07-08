National Committee on US-China Relations looking for fall interns

The National Committee on U.S-China Relations is looking for both full-time and part-time Fall Interns! The internship offers an opportunity for current students and recent graduates to learn more about the dynamics in the U.S.-China relationship, while working directly on programs that impact and inform that evolving relationship. The internship is unpaid, but commuting costs are reimbursed.

Location: New York, NY

Fall term: September 2020 – December 2020

Application due: July 15, 2020

Internship responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

Research assistance for programs and briefing kits for delegations to China and visitors from China

Archiving historical and current material

Translating materials and correspondence (English – Chinese)

News circulation

Developing and completing an impactful internship project

Qualifications:

Excellent research, writing, interpersonal skills, and attention to detail

Ability to work well and thrive within a team environment

Academic background in Chinese studies, political science, international relations, or other relevant field

Knowledge of Mandarin Chinese

Ability to work a minimum of two days per week during business hours

How to Apply:

Please click here to apply for our fall 2020 internship. The fall internship program will be held virtually unless otherwise noted. The application requires the following components:

Resume

Cover letter indicating why you are interested in and qualified to work at the National Committee

Short writing sample (a published article, academic essay, etc.)

For more information, please visit our website.