National Committee on US-China Relations looking for fall interns


The National Committee on U.S-China Relations is looking for both full-time and part-time Fall Interns! The internship offers an opportunity for current students and recent graduates to learn more about the dynamics in the U.S.-China relationship, while working directly on programs that impact and inform that evolving relationship.  The internship is unpaid, but commuting costs are reimbursed. 

Location: New York, NY

Fall term: September 2020 – December 2020

Application due: July 15, 2020

Internship responsibilities include (but are not limited to):

  • Research assistance for programs and briefing kits for delegations to China and visitors from China
  • Archiving historical and current material
  • Translating materials and correspondence (English – Chinese)
  • News circulation
  • Developing and completing an impactful internship project

Qualifications:

  • Excellent research, writing, interpersonal skills, and attention to detail
  • Ability to work well and thrive within a team environment
  • Academic background in Chinese studies, political science, international relations, or other relevant field
  • Knowledge of Mandarin Chinese
  • Ability to work a minimum of two days per week during business hours

How to Apply:

Please click here to apply for our fall 2020 internship. The fall internship program will be held virtually unless otherwise noted. The application requires the following components:

  • Resume
  • Cover letter indicating why you are interested in and qualified to work at the National Committee
  • Short writing sample (a published article, academic essay, etc.)

For more information, please visit our website

