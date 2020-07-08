National Committee on US-China Relations looking for fall interns

The National Committee on U.S-China Relations is looking for both full-time and part-time Fall Interns! The internship offers an opportunity for current students and recent graduates to learn more about the dynamics in the U.S.-China relationship, while working directly on programs that impact and inform that evolving relationship. The internship is unpaid, but commuting costs are reimbursed.
Location: New York, NY
Fall term: September 2020 – December 2020
Application due: July 15, 2020
Internship responsibilities include (but are not limited to):
- Research assistance for programs and briefing kits for delegations to China and visitors from China
- Archiving historical and current material
- Translating materials and correspondence (English – Chinese)
- News circulation
- Developing and completing an impactful internship project
Qualifications:
- Excellent research, writing, interpersonal skills, and attention to detail
- Ability to work well and thrive within a team environment
- Academic background in Chinese studies, political science, international relations, or other relevant field
- Knowledge of Mandarin Chinese
- Ability to work a minimum of two days per week during business hours
How to Apply:
Please click here to apply for our fall 2020 internship. The fall internship program will be held virtually unless otherwise noted. The application requires the following components:
- Resume
- Cover letter indicating why you are interested in and qualified to work at the National Committee
- Short writing sample (a published article, academic essay, etc.)
For more information, please visit our website.