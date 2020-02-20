Litigation Fellow at Hearst

The Hearst Corporation Office of General Counsel is seeking a bright college senior wishing to gain paralegal experience before entering law school for a paid fellowship. The Hearst Fellow will support the litigation group on subpoena and other media litigation matters, and will have the opportunity to experience first-hand the varied practice of a fast-paced in-house legal department.

Hearst Corporation is one of the nation’s largest diversified media companies. Candidates should have excellent writing, computer, organizational and communication skills, with the ability to multi-task and work with a team, and with a demonstrated willingness to take initiative.

There is currently a Midd alumnae in the position, and another Midd alum and Board of Trustee member is the Chief Legal Officer at Hearst. So this is a very Midd friendly opportunity!

