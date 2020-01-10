Legal Career Conversation with David Boyd ’03, Assistant Attorney General for State of Vermont

Join us Wednesday, January 15 from 3-4 pm in Adirondack House

Mr. Boyd will be on campus arguing a case in front of the Vermont Supreme Court in Wilson Hall on January 15. This is part of the court’s attempt to travel around the state. After his arguments, David has agreed to meet with students and talk about his legal career.



A little about David: He studied Economics and Political Science at Midd and graduated in 2003. He went to NYU Law School. He has practiced at Gravel & Shea PC in Burlington, Dewey & LeBoeuf LLP in New York City, and served as a law clerk to the Honorable Faith S. Hochberg of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.



As an Assistant Attorney General he represents state agencies and employees in all types of civil litigation. He has tried cases to completion in federal and state courts and before an American Arbitration Association panel and has represented clients in appeals before the Vermont Supreme Court and the Second Circuit.



This event is open to all students, all majors, all class years. Bring your questions and curiosity and engage in a friendly, casual conversation about his career path and lean tips and advice about working in the legal field.