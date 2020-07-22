Law School Forums this fall – free and online

Thinking about law school?

Attend an LSAC Digital Law School Forum for a free opportunity to meet with representatives from 100+ law schools online. Learn about the application process and financial aid, and attend exclusive workshops run by law school admissions experts.

Candidates interested in JD and LLM programs, as well as those who are considering law-related master’s degrees and certificate programs are encouraged to attend.

September Digital Forum

Saturday, September 26, 2020

3-7 p.m. (ET)

October Digital Forum

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

3-7 p.m. (ET)

November Digital Forum

Wednesday, November 4, 2020

3-7 p.m. (ET)

More information and to register through your LSAC account, click here: https://www.lsac.org/lawschoolforums