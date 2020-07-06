Job: Policy & Research Associate – J-PAL North America

J-PAL North America, a policy lab within the Economics department at MIT, seeks a Policy & Research Associate to join its remote California-based team and contribute to its mission to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence.

J-PAL North America conducts randomized evaluations, builds partnerships for evidence-informed policy making, and helps partners scale up effective programs. As a regional office of the global Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab, J-PAL North America leverages research by affiliated professors from universities across the world to generate and disseminate rigorous evidence about which anti-poverty social policies work and why.

Read more in Handshake here. This is a recent opening posted in the last week!