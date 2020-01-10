Internship Highlight: Nicky Johnson ’22, Legal Intern at United States Attorneys’ Office

Major: English and American Literature

Minor: Math and History

Legal Intern with the United States Attorneys’ Office in Boston, MA

“This past summer I had the opportunity to live in Boston and work at the United States Attorneys’ Office as a legal intern. During my time there, I was able to assist on many hot button cases in the Major Crimes and Civil Rights Units, conducting investigative research for the attorneys I worked under. I was able to hone my researching skills through the analysis of confidential evidence and government databases and by the end of the summer, was selected to do field research for the Civil Rights Unit. In addition to the valuable professional experience gained, I was also able to enjoy summer in the Seaport of Boston and explore all of the cool places and fun events that the city had to offer. “

How did you find your internship? I did some digging online and found the right person to email and the rest is history!

How did CCI help you find this opportunity? CCI was integral in my acceptance of this opportunity. As a native of New Jersey, I knew that I was going to need to have a pretty thought out budget that would allow me to have housing, transportation, and necessities in a completely different state many miles away. Through the funding process, the CCI requires you to write up a budget and think about all of the possible expenditures you would make in a summer. With a budget already complete, my summer felt a lot more structured and possible. Additionally, my internship was unpaid, so upon receiving the First Year Explore Grant from the CCI, I also felt that I would be able to enjoy my time in Boston instead of being stressed about my budget the whole summer.

What advice do you have for Middlebury students looking for an internship? I would say reach out to anyone and everyone. If you are interested in working in a particular place, all it takes is one email to create an opportunity that you might not have otherwise thought possible.

What was the most rewarding aspect of your work? The people I met this summer were what truly made my experience. I loved working with other college students from different institutions and getting to know who they are and how their college experience is similar or different to mine. I also happened to make one friend who I became really close with and spent a majority of my time off of work with (I will be visiting her at UMich and will be seeing her in Boston over winter break!). I also really appreciated the bonds that my mentors and I created. They really took the time to get to know me and even bring in my favorite food on several occasions. I am still in contact with them and hope to continue and expand my network through them as I continue down that particular career path.

What do you wish you knew before interning that you would like to share with Middlebury students? Don’t be nervous! Well… it’s hard to not be nervous at all, but try to remind yourself that you deserve to be there just like everyone else who is interning there. You made it through the interview process and they chose you, so be proud and arrive with confidence rather than timidity.

