Science and technology. Business and mathematics. Mapping and GIS. Foreign language and human resources. If students study it, the IC needs it.

On Thursday, August 13, young professionals can meet recruiters from many of the 17 U.S. Intelligence Agencies during the 2020 Fall Intelligence Community Virtual Career Fair.

Register and see the list of participating organizations at https://icvcf.6connex.com/event/ICVCF/fall2020-att/login